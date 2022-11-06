Tangedco employee accused of assaulting woman in Tiruthangal

ADVERTISEMENT

A Tangedco employee, Rajapandi, attached to Tiruthangal office, has been accused of assaulting a woman and abusing her in a sudden provocation when he went to take meter reading on Thursday.

According to the complainant, J. Priya, 36, of K.K. Nagar said that Rajapandi had come to the house for taking power consumption meter reading. Since the meter was located at a higher level, the employee could not take the reading. So he asked Priya to bring a stool for him. When Priya said she did not have a stool at home, Rajapandi refused to take the reading.

Meanwhile, Priya went to her sister Mary’s house in the neighbourhood and sought a stool from her. However, by then Rajapandi had come to Mary’s house and shouted that he would not take reading from Priya’s house and reportedly abused her. And when Priya objected to his behaviour, he assaulted her with his chappal, the woman complained.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tiruthangal police have booked Rajapandi for abusing and assaulting the woman with intention to dishounour her and also under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act