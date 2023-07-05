Tangedco contract labourers demand regularisation of jobs

July 05, 2023 12:31 am | Updated 12:31 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

The contract labourers of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding regularisation of their services.

The protesting contract labourers said hundreds of temporary workers had been hired by Tangedco through outsourcing and these technically qualified labourers had worked for the government agency over the past several years. These contractual labourers had worked hard to complete the works of Tangedco on time even in adverse conditions to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers.

Considering their experience and service for several years, Tangedco should make their jobs permanent or appoint them in the existing vacancies based on their educational qualifications.

“Tangedco should directly disburse the wages to the contract workers until they are absorbed in permanent vacancies or their services regularised,” the protestors said.

The protestors also submitted a petition in the District Collector’s Office after staging the demonstration led by M. M. Peer Mohammed Shah.