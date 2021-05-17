Tangedco cautions people against snapped cable

If people saw snapped power cable or damaged electric post, they should immediately alert the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) office, it has stated in a press release.

If the residents came across tree branches close to power cables, they have to inform the Tangedco office before cutting them. Electric posts should not be used to tether cattle or pet animals, or for tying clothesline to dry clothes.

Telephone and television cables should not be installed near power cables. Drivers of heavy vehicles should be cautious while driving under power cables.

At home, people have to avoid using switch boards with wet hands and also avoid using any damaged devices. Do not install switch boards in wet places like bathrooms. Building structures should not come close to the electric posts.

During monsoon ,people should not touch electric poles. For complaints, people can call the helpline number 1912 or WhatsApp number 94431 11912, the release said.