Tangedco assistant engineer, three others booked on graft charge

March 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

Four officials, including an assistant engineer of Tangedco, was booked on graft charges by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police at Kattuparamakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

According to police, the police team led by DSP Ramachandran and Inspector Rajeswari conducted search at the office of Tangedco at Kattuparamakudi in the district and found ₹18,470 unaccounted by the staff.

Investigation revealed that there was a shortage of ₹16,996 cash from the actual collections of ₹19,684. The officials conducted inquiry and booked cases against the officials, who were identified as Satyendran, Hemanathan, Kalaiselvi and Ragunathan. Further investigation was on.

