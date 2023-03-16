ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco assistant engineer, three others booked on graft charge

March 16, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - PARAMAKUDI

Srikrishna L 2193

Four officials, including an assistant engineer of Tangedco, was booked on graft charges by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption police at Kattuparamakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday.

According to police, the police team led by DSP Ramachandran and Inspector Rajeswari conducted search at the office of Tangedco at Kattuparamakudi in the district and found ₹18,470 unaccounted by the staff.

Investigation revealed that there was a shortage of ₹16,996 cash from the actual collections of ₹19,684. The officials conducted inquiry and booked cases against the officials, who were identified as Satyendran, Hemanathan, Kalaiselvi and Ragunathan. Further investigation was on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US