Tangedco Assistant Engineer arrested on graft charge in Vembakottai

An Assistant Engineer with Tangedco, Sethuraman, in Vembakottai, was reportedly caught red-handed while he demanded and accepted ₹10,000 bribe from an ex-serviceman here on Monday.

The police said that the ex-serviceman R. Ravichandran of Sivakasi had been running a factory in Salvarpatti for manufacturing plastic goods meant for fireworks units.

In February, he had submitted an application seeking additional electricity load for his factory with the Assistant Engineer.

However, Sethuraman, has initially demanded ₹ 30,000 for processing his application. Later, he brought it down to ₹ 10,000.

Based on a complaint from Ravichandran, the Virudhunagar district unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered an FIR and laid a trap for the Assistant Engineer.

When Sethuraman came to Ravichandran’s factory to collect the bribe amount, he was rounded up by the DVAC sleuths led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran. Sethuraman was subsequently arrested.

