ADVERTISEMENT

Tangedco Assistant Engineer arrested on graft charge in Vembakottai

Published - July 29, 2024 08:58 pm IST - Virudhunagar

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Engineer with Tangedco, Sethuraman, in Vembakottai, was reportedly caught red-handed while he demanded and accepted ₹10,000 bribe from an ex-serviceman here on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said that the ex-serviceman R. Ravichandran of Sivakasi had been running a factory in Salvarpatti for manufacturing plastic goods meant for fireworks units.

In February, he had submitted an application seeking additional electricity load for his factory with the Assistant Engineer.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Sethuraman, has initially demanded ₹ 30,000 for processing his application. Later, he brought it down to ₹ 10,000.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint from Ravichandran, the Virudhunagar district unit of Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered an FIR and laid a trap for the Assistant Engineer.

When Sethuraman came to Ravichandran’s factory to collect the bribe amount, he was rounded up by the DVAC sleuths led by the Additional Superintendent of Police, K. Ramachandran. Sethuraman was subsequently arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US