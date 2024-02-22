GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tangedco AE trapped by DVAC while accepting bribe in Ramanathapuram

February 22, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

An Assistant Engineer in Tangedco was caught red-handed by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption sleuths while receiving bribe from a policeman for a new service connection to his house in Ramanathapuram district on Thursday.

R. Ammasikani, 35, a policeman in the DVAC here, approached the Tangedco office in Sikkal, seeking a new service connection for his house. Malaisamy, Assistant Engineer, (Distribution), at Sikkal substation, directed Mr. Ammasikani to pay ₹12,000, which included a bribe of ₹7,000 and regular government fee, at a private e-service centre.

However, Mr. Ammasikani submitted the application online and approached the Tangedco official seeking the service connection. But, Malaisamy insisted on getting the bribe. Hence, Mr. Ammasikani lodged a complaint with the DVAC.

After registering a case under Section 7 (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988, the DVAC sleuths set a trap and caught the Tangedco AE red-handed when he was receiving the bribe money from Mr. Ammasikani. DVAC Inspector Kumaresan said the chemical test conducted on the money kept by the accused turned positive. Further investigation was on.

