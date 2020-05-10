Madurai

TANFUFA seeks increase of retirement age for faculty members in university

‘State government should extend the retirement age of university faculty members from 60 to 65 as per UGC guidelines’

The Tamil Nadu Federation of University Faculty Association (TANFUFA) has placed a petition before Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to extend the retirement age of university faculty members from 60 to 65.

Association president, K. Krishnamoorthy and secretary, J. Balasubramaniam, in a letter to the CM said that the extension of the retirement age of State government employees including college teachers and staff as well as those employed by universities from 58 to 59, was welcome.

“Similarly, on behalf of TANFUFA, we request the State government and to extend the retirement age of University Faculty members from 60 to 65 as per University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines,” they said.

Mr. Balasubramaniam said that this was a long pending demand of thousands of faculty members from all the State Universities in Tamil Nadu. “If the government takes the decision to raise the retirement age of university teachers to 65, it will be considered a milestone in the history of the State government,” he said.

