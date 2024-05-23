GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamukkam exhibition is back in city

Published - May 23, 2024 10:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Visitors getting to know the working of the Forest Department at a stall at Government Exhibition in the exhibition in Madurai on Thursday.

Visitors getting to know the working of the Forest Department at a stall at Government Exhibition in the exhibition in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

The annual government exhibition began at Tamukkam ground in Madurai on Thursday. This is the 214th edition of the Government Exhibition. It runs for 45 days and will come to a close on July 6.

The exhibition was declared open by Collector M.S. Sangeetha in the presence of Additional Collector Monica Rana and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar.

“Exhibitions are not only meant to entertain the public but directly or indirectly they provide employment to many people. The purpose of conducting the exhibition is not to earn revenue for the government, but to reach out to the people,” the Collector said.

As many as 27 stalls have been set up by government departments where the salient features of the schemes and projects are highlighted. There are food stalls, stalls selling fancy goods and amusement rides.

