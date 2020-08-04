Tamirabharani water, sand sent to Ayodhya

TIRUNELVELI

04 August 2020 09:57 IST

Water and sand from the Tamirabharani has been dispatched from here for a special puja to be performed during the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad collected the sand and water from Kurukkuthurai theerthakattam in the Tamirabharani on Monday. Representatives from various Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal, BJP and Hindu Munnani, participated in the event.

