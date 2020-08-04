Madurai

Tamirabharani water, sand sent to Ayodhya

Vishva Hindu Parishad members collecting sand from the Tamirabharani in Tirunelveli.

Vishva Hindu Parishad members collecting sand from the Tamirabharani in Tirunelveli.   | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Water and sand from the Tamirabharani has been dispatched from here for a special puja to be performed during the ground-breaking ceremony for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya on August 5.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad collected the sand and water from Kurukkuthurai theerthakattam in the Tamirabharani on Monday. Representatives from various Hindu outfits, including Bajrang Dal, BJP and Hindu Munnani, participated in the event.

