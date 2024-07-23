GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamirabharani tragedy victims remembered, political parties pay floral tributes

Published - July 23, 2024 07:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders pay homage to the Tamirabarani tragedy victims in Tirunelveli on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee President K. Selvaperunthagai with party leaders pay homage to the Tamirabarani tragedy victims in Tirunelveli on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

On the 25th year of Tamirbharani tragedy, members of various political parties and organisations paid floral tribute to the victims here on Tuesday. Seventeen people, mostly Manjolai tea estate workers, drowned in the river on this day in 1999 following police lathi charge when violence broke out in a rally taken out in support of their wage hike.

 When a few political parties, including the late G.K. Moopanar-led Tamil Maanila Congress, CPI, CPI (M) and Puthiya Thamizhagam, took out the procession from Vannarpet to Tirunelveli Collectorate in support of the tea estate workers’ demand for wages hike on July 23, 1999, violence broke out even as the rally reached Kokkirakulam bus stop near the Collectorate. The lathi charge by the police led to the drowning of 17 persons including two women and two-year-old Vignesh as the rallyists, in a bid to save themselves from the charging police, jumped into the river.

 The Congress cadres led by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai paid floral tributes to the Tamirabharani tragedy victims.

Founder president of Puthiya Thamizhagam K. Krishnasamy, after placing wreath in the river, said the State government, instead of considering the wellbeing of the Manjolai tea estate workers in the wake of the Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation winding up its operations in the tea estate, was only keen on conserving the tigers in this reserve forest. Hence, the government was neither ready to bring the tea estate under TANTEA after the end of BBTC administration nor to give 10 acres in the tea estate to each worker for ensuring their livelihood.

 He also criticised the Forest Department’s eco tourism plans for Manjolai.

Though traffic regulations were enforced between Vannarpet and Tirunelveli Junction in view of the Tamirabharani tragedy-related events, the Junction area witnessed traffic jam much to the inconvenience of the public.

 Office-bearers of CPI, CPI (M), Naam Thamizhar Katchi, BJP, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Pattali Makkal Katchi, Social Democratic Party of India and various other organisations placed wreath in the river off the Collectorate.

 Police had made elaborate security arrangements in view of the anniversary.

