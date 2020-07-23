Tamirabharani tragedy anniversary passes off peacefully

The 21st anniversary of Tamirabharani tragedy in which 17 persons drowned in the river when they tried to escape a lathi charge by the police, passed off peacefully.

When workers from Maanjolai tea estate took out a rally on that day in 1999 to the Collectorate demanding increased wages, violence broke-out. As the police resorted to a lathi charge, some of them jumped into the Tamirabharani river in a bid to escape and 17 of them drowned.

In their memory, cadre of various outfits paid tributes to the deceased by showering flower petals and placing garlands in the river.

Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadre placed wreath at the graves of three of the deceased.

In view of the pandemic, the police had restrained political parties from taking out rallies before paying tributes to the deceased.