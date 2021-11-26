Tamirabharani swells as discharge from dams goes up

Tirunelveli

26 November 2021 18:48 IST

709 out of the 1,200 irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli are overflowing: Collector

Even as 709 of the 1,200 irrigation tanks in the district are overflowing, thanks to the recent downpour, Tamirabharani experienced flood on Friday following discharge of over 25,000 cusecs of water from Papanasam and Servalar dams.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the flood control room at the Collectorate, Collector V. Vishnu said the widespread rain that lashed the district on Thursday had ensured good influx of water into these dams, which were about to overflow while Manimuthar dam had 63% water (3,363 mcft against its maximum capacity of 5,511 mcft).

Though 25,000 cusecs of water was discharged in the Tamirabharani from Papanasam and Servalar dams and another 2,000 cusecs of water was released in Chittar from Gadana dam, the perennial river, having the capacity of carrying 60,000 cusecs, swelled in the morning. As influx into the dams dipped following mild drizzle in the catchment areas, discharge of water from the dams also dwindled to 12,000 cusecs.

“Though there is no flood threat in the Tamirabharani now, people should stay away from the river and the watercourse,” Mr. Vishnu said.

The Collector also said 709 of the 1,200 irrigation tanks in the district were overflowing while 74 tanks had 75% water. Teams comprising officials from the Departments of Revenue, Public Works and Rural Development had been deployed to monitor the storage level in the irrigation tanks.

Besides, the police were also closely watching the tanks so as to take immediate and coordinated steps to plug breaches, if any.

“So far, the officials have plugged good number of breaches in the irrigation tanks including 12 breaches on Thursday night alone in Nanguneri block. Along with the monitoring teams, we’ve kept ready sandbags and the heavy earth movers to plug the breaches, if any, and hence there is no need for panic,” said Mr. Vishnu adding that 90 SDRF personnel had been kept ready in the district.

The Collector said water stagnation complaints were being attended to immediately and 120 persons from marooned areas had been shifted to relief centres at Pappankulam, Melakallur, Kunnaththur and St. Antony’s Church, Palayamkottai. A community kitchen had been established to feed the people at the camps.

The Collector said a three-year-old girl died when a house collapsed at Keezhapathai near Kalakkad in the small hours of Friday. Due compensation and other relief would be given to the affected family.

When asked if there would be holiday for schools and the colleges in the district as Indian Meteorological Department had issued ‘red alert’ for the district for two more days, Mr. Vishnu said a final decision would be taken based on the situation on Saturday morning.

He also informed that the joint damage assessment by the officials would start once the situation improved.

Rainfall recorded in the district was (in mm): Palayamkottai 107, Manimuthar dam 94, Cheranmahadevi 84, Papanasam 81, Ambasamudram 79, Tirunelveli 76, Nanguneri 64 and Radhapuram 54