Tamirabharani linking project to be commissioned by December, says Durai Murugan

May 09, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

After 14 years, the State government fixed December, this year as the deadline to commission the linking of Tamirabharani – Nambiyar – Karumaeniyar project.

With over 13,758 million cubic feet of Tamirabharani floodwater is going to waste into the Gulf of Mannar every year, the 72-Km-long flood carrier channel is being dug to take 2,765 mcft surplus water of the perennial river from Kannadiyan Channel at Vellankuzhi to M.L. Thaeri near Sattankulam in Thoothukudi district to feed 50 hamlets – 32 in Tirunelveli and 18 in Thoothukudi districts – and cultivable lands en route, all situated in rain-shadow region.

Though this project was started in 2009 by then DMK government at a cost of ₹369 crore, the delay has increased the cost to ₹872 crore as per the re-estimate done in 2016.

Accompanied by Speaker M. Appavu, Minister for Water Resources and Mines S. Durai Murugan inspected the progress of the project at Kovankulam near Nanguneri on Monday, where the Nambiyar is linked with the flood carrier channel, M.L. Thaeri near Sattankulam, the last point of this project and at Ponnaakudi near Palayamkottai, where a major bridge is coming up across the Tirunelveli – Kanniyakumari 4-lane national highway.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Durai Murugan said the digging of the channel was progressing well. Those who had given their lands for this project would get the compensation within a month.

Though this project was started by DMK government, the new regimes that assumed office in 2011 and then in 2016 treated this project as “untouchable scheme” and hence it was delayed.

“Since we are determined to commission this project this year, the work will be completed before December. Hence, M.L. Thaeri, the last point of this project, will get water during the northeast monsoon,” Mr. Durai Murugan said.

Speaking about the delay in resuming the construction of the elevated irrigation channel to connect Ramanadhi and Jambunadhi Rivers in Tenkasi district, the Minister replied that getting permission for executing water resources projects inside the reserve forest areas, especially inside the sanctuaries, was really tough due to restrictions. However, steps were being taken to resume this project.

When asked about the stones and M-sand being transported in hundreds of overloaded lorries everyday from Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts to Kerala, Mr. Durai Murugan said the minerals were being transported to the neighbouring State only with due permission. “However, there is no permission for overloading the lorries with minerals. The District Collectors have been instructed to confiscate the overloaded lorries,” he explained.

He also informed that the coastal hamlets facing sea erosion threat would be given top priority for constructing groynes. District Collector K.P. Karthikeyan and Tirunelveli MP S. Gnanathiraviam were present.