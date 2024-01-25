Tamirabharani cleaning drive commences; Comprehensive plan to keep the river clean round-the-year almost ready, says Tirunelveli Collector

January 25, 2024 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As the recent floods had deposited several tonnes of garbage on the sides of the Tamirabharani river, Collector K. P. Karthikeyan inaugurated a cleaning drive to remove the waste, mostly plastic and discarded clothes, in Tirunelveli on Thursday.

Even though the Tamirabharani supplies drinking water to several millions of population in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram districts, those who actually benefit from the river dump waste in the river. The devotees coming to Sorimuthu Ayyanar Temple, Sri Papanasa Swami Temple, Papanasam, Nellaiyappar Temple, Tirunelveli and other shrines situated along the watercourse take holy dip before offering prayers and discard their clothes inside the river as they believe traditionally that their sins would go off along with the discarded clothes.

Even after several measures were put in place to check this problem like keeping wire mesh tubs near the river for discarding the clothes, the devotees continue to defy the instructions and dump the clothes only in the river.

Moreover, the uncontrollably flowing domestic and industrial sewage into the river and the dumping of debris and other solid waste make the river’s water highly polluted and not fit for drinking purposes.

Hence, a comprehensive plan for a cleaning drive along the Tamirabharani watercourse was finalized in October last and it was decided to commence the work after the end of the northeast monsoon in third week of December. However, the downpour on December 17 and 18 that led to flooding of numerous residential areas in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi areas heaped several tonnes of plastic waste and discarded clothes along the watercourse and the adjoining areas.

Thus the cleaning drive was postponed to January and it commenced on Thursday with the funding from Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, India Cements and a few more voluntary organisations.

“In the first phase, we’ve planned to carry-out the cleaning operation for about 18 Km. Besides removing the waste heaped along the Tamirabharani watercourse, we will also remove the thorny bushes growing along the banks of the river. The second phase will begin after completion of the first phase,” Dr. Karthikeyan said while inaugurating the cleaning drive.

The Collector also informed that the district administration was on the verge of completing a comprehensive plan for ensuring cleanliness of the river and its banks throughout the year.

“Once the plan is complete, it will be submitted to the government for its approval and allocation of funds,” Dr. Karthikeyan said.

Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, District Revenue Officer M. Suganya, Revenue Divisional Officer, Tirunelveli, Shaik Ayub and Tahsildar (Disaster Management) Selvam were present.