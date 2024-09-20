ADVERTISEMENT

Tamils are known for their creativity, says Minister at TN History Congress in Madurai

Published - September 20, 2024 08:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy releasing a souvenir to mark the inaugural of the Tamil Nadu History Congress organised at Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College in Madurai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hailing the Tamils worldwide for their creativity, Tamil Nadu Registration and Commercial Taxes Minister P. Moorthy here on Friday said that from the Sangam Age, the Tamils have been proving their mettle in every sphere.

Inaugurating the three-day 31st Tamil Nadu History Congress (TNHC), organised at the Mannar Thirumalai Naicker College, he said that Madurai is known by many names and being one of the ancient towns, he highlighted the contributions made by the Tamil people in extending their commercial trade worldwide.

Pointing out the world famous Meenakshi Amman Temple as a marvel, the Minister said that it reflected the skills of ancient Tamil people. Appreciating the Department of History of the college for creating a platform through this conference, Mr Moorthy said that the delegates should discuss the papers presented by experts threadbare and utilise the opportunity which would ultimately benefit the society.

Rajapalayam Rajus College former principal Venkataraman would be the TNHC president for 2024. On the occasion, he also released his book titled “Emergence of militant nationalism and its impact on the revolutionary literature in colonial Tamil Nadu 1906-1912’.

College secretary M. Vijayaraghavan presided. Principal A. Ramasubbiah welcomed the gathering. Madurai North MLA G. Thalapathi released the souvenir. TNHC general secretary S. S. Sundaram, presented the report.

Chennai Vivekananda College former Professor A. Karunanandhan was honoured as the best historian of the year by the TNHC. Former Bharatidasan University Vice-Chancellor P. Jagadeesan offered felicitation.

Organising secretary S. Rajagopal proposed a vote of thanks.

