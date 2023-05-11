ADVERTISEMENT

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank opens 531st branch at Eral in Thoothukudi

May 11, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Limited (TMB) opened its 531 st branch at Eral in the district on Thursday.

The branch was opened by A.R.K.A. Karuthapandiyar Iyya, Parambarai Akthaar of Sri Chairman Arunchalasamy Temple, Eral in the presence of general manager, TMB P.Suriaraj and executives.

In a statement, managing director and chief executive officer, TMB S. Krishnan said that the TMB, on getting listed in the stock exchanges, is back to enrich the vision of expanding the pan India network. “TMB, a 100 plus-year-old bank, also has plans to open more branches in this financial year,” he said.

