Tamilisai raises suspicion over gram sabha meetings of DMK

Thoothukudi

BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday raised suspicion over the means used by the DMK to conduct its gram sabha meetings.

Addressing reporters at Thoothukudi airport, she said that the BJP had been meeting the people at its party headquarters in Chennai every week, unlike DMK chief Stalin who claimed to know who would come to power after going on a tour.

“We all know how the people are brought together, and how they are made to speak in the gram sabhas,” she said.

Further, she said that the people did not respect the opinion of MDMK chief Vaiko, his black stole nor his black flag stirs. “When a black flag protest is staged against the Prime Minister when he comes to inaugurate new schemes and projects for the welfare of the people, he will lose the respect of the people,” she said.

She parried questions on her rumoured candidature from Thoothukudi constituency. “The party top brass will decide on that,” she said.

Ms. Soundararajan exuded confidence about the DMDK and K. Krishnasamy of Puthiya Tamizhagam joining the alliance.

She said that the DMK, which calls itself a secular alliance, is actually the one that has a party with the name of a religion in its alliance. “But, the schemes of the Centre have benefited all,” she said.