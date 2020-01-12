Tamilisai promises to share best practices between State

THOOTHUKUDI

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she aimed at bridging the gap between Tamil Nadu and Telangana in the areas of trade, commerce, tourism, maintenance of waterbodies and technology.

The Governor, who honoured the best exporters of Thoothukudi at an event conducted by the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said she was particularly interested in taking forward the name that the district had earned in terms of business.

“Thoothukudi is one of the few districts with air, sea, road and rail connectivity. It produces abundant banana and value-added products. Salt production is a huge industry and spices trade is also quite considerable. With a host of products that are being exported from the district, it is evident that trade is booming and schemes like ‘Make In India’ are well utilised,” she said.

Speaking of the state of affairs in exports, she said India was successfully exporting milk, its value-added products and even bullet-proof jackets.

Recounting the term prior to the BJP came to power in 2014, the Telangana Governor said Indian milk products never met international health standards and lacked nutritive value. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that all cows are vaccinated. This automatically provided better quality of milk. In no time, we were exporting,” she said.

She said bullet-proof jackets made in India that underwent severe scrutiny were being widely utilised world over. She said the quality of the products produced now spoke for themselves.

Ms. Soundararajan went on to say that the long-time demand for an Information Technology Corridor in Thoothukudi would be taken up with the Central government. “When I contested in the elections here, I had come to understand that this was one of the main demands of the people. I also understood that businessmen required a convention centre. Just because I am in Telangana does not mean that I am unaware of the issues here as I am daughter of south Tamil Nadu. I will attempt to aid in all ways,” she said.