Tamil should be made official language of Madras High Court demands All India Lawyers Union

February 24, 2024 10:34 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

All India Lawyers Union, Madurai, on Saturday organised a conference stressing the need for Tamil as the official language of the Madras High Court. Resolutions were also passed in this regard during the conference held at the World Tamil Sangam.

Speaking at the conference, retired Madras High Court judge Justice K. Chandru said that the Union government should not agree to the constitution of All India Judicial Service. Tamil should be strictly followed in the trial courts in the State. Other States have also demanded the regional language as the official language of the respective High Courts, he said.

Madurai Member of Parliament Su. Venkatesan said that the Central government schemes and the Acts were being named in Hindi. Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy said that the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court was established after a long struggle. Tamil as the official language of the High Court was a similar demand. The conference was a step in this regard, he said. The members and office-bearers of various Bar Associations, advocates and others participated in the conference.

