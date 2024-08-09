GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Pudhalvan scheme launched in southern districts

Minister Raja Kannappan’s ‘Deputy CM’ remark creates a buzz in Ramanathapuram; adter the news went viral on social media, he clarified that it was a faux pas and that he had uttered it in good intention

Published - August 09, 2024 07:27 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

‘Tamil Pudhalvan’ scheme was launched in southern districts on Friday. Under the scheme, monthly assistance of ₹1,000 will be given to boys pursuing their undergraduate degrees in colleges after completing their schooling in government or government-aided schools in Tamil medium of instruction.

Launching the scheme in Ramanathapuram district, Minister Raja Kannappan handed over debit cards to eligible students. According to Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, 2,518 boys would receive the assistance in the district.

Showering encomiums on Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin in his address, the Minister called him “Deputy CM” and quickly clarified that it would be apt to call him as such only after August 19, hinting that there may be a swearing-in ceremony that day.

As the news went viral on social media, the Minister clarified that it was a faux pas and that he had uttered it in good intention. However, the Minister’s remark was well received at the meeting as a large number of DMK functionaries were present.

Sivaganga

In Sivaganga, Minister KR Periakaruppan gave away debit cards to the students in the presence of Collector Asha Ajith. A total of 3,982 students from 46 colleges would get the assistance in the district. As many as 5,223 girls had been receiving it since September 2022.

Virudhunagar

In Virudhunagar district, Ministers KKSSR Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu gave the debit cards to students at a function held in Government Medical College. Collector V.P. Jeyaseelan, in his address, said that 8431 students from 50 colleges, including polytechnics,would receive the assistance in the district.

Theni

In Theni, Minister I Periyasamy gave away the debit cards to the students in the presence of Collector R.V. Shajeevana at a function held in Theni Government Medical College. A total of 3,292 students from 38 colleges would get the monthly assistance.

Minister for Rural Development I. Periyasamy hands over a debit card to a student at a function held at Government Medical College Hospital in Theni on Friday.

Dindigul

In Dindigul district, Mr Periyasamy gave the debit cards to students at a function held in Reddiyarchathiram in which Collector M.N. Poongodi and MLAs participated.

