Tamil Nadu’s forest cover should increase from existing 32,000 sq.km to 43,000 sq.km, says Minister

Every citizen of Tamil Nadu should join hands with the State Government in its mission to increase the forest cover from the existing 32,000 square km to 43,000 square km to neutralise the ill-effects of global warming, Minister for Environment and Climate Change Siva. V. Meyyanathan said on Tuesday

Speaking at an event organised by Tirunelveli CSI Diocese here for planting 10,000 trees as part of its 244th anniversary celebration, Mr. Meyyanathan said Tamil Nadu, which had 50 lakh vehicles in 2001, now had over 3.10 crore vehicles and, hence, the quantum of carbon emission from the vehicles had increased manifold to contribute to global warming. At the same time, the State, which should have 43,000 square km forest cover, had only about 32,000 square km.

Hence, the Tamil Nadu Green Movement had been launched with the objective of increasing forest cover in the State to achieve the goal of ensuring forest on 43,000 square km to neutralise the ill-effects of carbon emission from various sources including vehicles.

“We are witnessing and experiencing the adverse effects of global warming in the form of unseasonal downpour and drought-like situations with the temperature easily soaring beyond 40 degree Celsius. Hence, the planting of trees should be intensified to check global warming. Instead of planting small saplings, we should plant at least 10-foot-tall tree saplings that have 90% survival rate,” Mr. Meyyanathan said.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M. Appavu, who lauded the contributions of Christian missionaries in taking education and healthcare to the poorest of the poor and their literary works, said the social justice mission founded by them was being nurtured in every aspect by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through welfare schemes.

Bishop of Tirunelveli CSI Diocese Rt. Rev. A.R.G.S.T. Barnabas, Tirunelveli MP Robert Bruce, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, former minister T.P.M. Mohideen Khan and former MP Vijila Sathyananth were present.

