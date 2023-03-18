ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Water Week to be held in Madurai

March 18, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day event titled ‘Tamil Nadu Water Week 2023,’ organised by DHAN Foundation through its water conservation wing Vayalagam Tank-fed Agriculture Development Programme, will be held between March 20 and 22 in Madurai.

The third edition would comprise workshops on natural resource management with panchayat presidents, water for sanitation and hygiene, safe drinking water and health, round table conferences, conventions on advancing agricultural practices for coping up with climate change, accelerating water and livelihood security through Corporate-Community partnership.

The programme has worked for over three decades with community-led water conservation models, 4,500 waterbodies across the country have been restored, benefiting 4 lakh poor farmers, said V. Venkatesan, programme leader.

J. Mohan, programme leader, said there are over 39,000 water tanks in the country as per data but several thousands have disappeared due to encroachments.

“They have to be restored through the Kudimaramathu scheme, followed by our ancestors. The event would showcase proven experiences and success stories from the grassroots, academia and research, to understand the water supply and demand gaps, and to evolve a framework for sustainable water demand management,” he said.

Madurai Additional Collector S. Saravanan, Agricultural Centre and Research Institute Dean P.P. Mahendran, DHAN Foundation’s Chairman B.T. Bangera and others will be participating.

Foundation’s Executive Director M.P. Vasimalai and others were present.

