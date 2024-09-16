GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme members seek regularisation of service, pay hike

Published - September 16, 2024 09:18 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme stage dharna inside the District Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme stage dharna inside the District Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Farmers from Maanur at the District Collectorate on Monday to submit petition seeking permission to shoot wild boar.

Farmers from Maanur at the District Collectorate on Monday to submit petition seeking permission to shoot wild boar. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Members of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme members on Monday submitted a petition to Collector K.P. Karthikeyan to highlight their demands including jobs permanency and pay hike.

 The petitioners said their working hours should be fixed at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. after which no meetings, including videoconferences, should be conducted. The meetings on holidays and sending messages through social media platforms after 6 p.m. should be strictly avoided. Conducting of meetings at headquarters after 6 p.m. should be stopped.

 Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme members should not be forced to do the duties assigned to other departments, and the maintenance of breakfast scheme records should be allotted to the Deputy Block Development Officer (Nutritious Meal Scheme).

 All vacancies in the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Programme should be filled up, the petitioners said.

 Tirunelveli district secretary of Coordination Committee of Tamil Nadu All Farmers’ Associations D. Abraham of Kaanaarpatti under Maanur union submitted a petition urging the State Government to either give permission to farmers to hunt down crop-raiding wild boars or instruct the forest personnel to do the job.

 “Even though the farmers are clamouring for removal of wild boars from the Scheduled List of Wild Animals for the past several years, the government, especially the Ministry of Forests is not prepared to fulfil the demand. Even after neighbouring Kerala removed the animal from the list to protect its farmers, the Tamil Nadu Government is in no mood to fulfil the genuine demand of agriculturists. It is so depressing and this silence is disturbing,” said Mr. Abraham in his petition.

On behalf of Tirunelveli Driving School Association, its members submitted a petition to the Collector seeking his intervention to rectify the “irregularities” in the Regional Transport Office on the issue of driving learners’ licence and driving licence2, among others.

