‘Tamil Nadu stands where the past meets the present’

“Tamil Nadu stands as one of India’s most treasured tourism destinations, with its timeless heritage, vibrant culture, and unforgettable journeys,” said Union Ministry of Tourism Regional Director D. Venkatesan here on Monday.

Speaking at the Travel Expo 2024, organised by the Travel Club Madurai, Confederation of Indian Industry, South India Hotels and Restaurants and Tamil Nadu’s Tourism Department and Union Ministry of Tourism, he said that Madurai, which is known as the cultural heartbeat of the State, played an important role in showcasing the rich heritage.

Madurai is the ideal place to host the expo. “By engaging stakeholders from the travel and hospitality sectors, we are building a platform that not only highlights Tamil Nadu’s heritage but also explores new opportunities in tourism - from destination weddings and wellness tourism to adventure and medical tourism,” he said.

A website exclusive to Madurai district was launched at the Inaugural session which will soon be upgraded to include all the other districts of Tamil Nadu. One can click www.travel2tamilnadu.com or call helpline number 95006 44898 for more details, he said.

“Tamil Nadu is full of extraordinary cultural and historical treasures,” said CII Task Force Tourism chairman Vikram Cotah. “It is a place where the past meets the present, and this is something I came to realise through my travels. While other parts of the world may boast monuments that are decades old, Tamil Nadu’s heritage spans centuries. Tamil Nadu is a place where every corner has a story waiting to be told,” he said.

Madurai has immense potential for growth and the city’s rich history, religious significance, and natural beauty make it a compelling destination for travellers, said CII Madurai zone chairman Sounder Kannan. With sustained efforts, the city could be transformed into a thriving hub for tourism, much like how the Gift City was developed.

“Tamil Nadu, being one of the leading tourism destinations in India, attracted 60 million domestic tourists and 4.5 million foreign tourists in 2023, said Travel Club president Raja Graham.

With 34,000 temples, palaces, forts, heritage homes, and other stunning historical assets, it’s a State that boasts unparalleled cultural wealth. The aim is to showcase these incredible assets, including four UNESCO World Heritage Sites. “We aim to redefine luxury, moving beyond opulence to focus on sustainability, wellness, and personalised experiences that are haping the future of travel. Tamil Nadu has the potential to offer all of this and more,” he said.

