ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act will be amended to ensure prominent display of Tamil on name boards, State tells HC

September 01, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State on Friday told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that the Government was in the process of bringing an amendment to the Tamil Nadu Shops and Establishments Act to ensure prominent display of names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil.

A Division Bench of Justices M.S. Ramesh and G.R. Swaminathan were told by the State that the penalty for not following the rules would be enhanced from ₹ 50 to ₹ 2,000. It would be notified in two weeks, the State submitted.

The court was hearing the contempt petition filed in 2018 by Thirumurugan of Ramanathapuram district. He had sought a direction to the authorities to comply with the High Court direction that was issued in 2017 to ensure the implementation of a Government Order on prominent display of the names of shops and establishments on name boards in Tamil compared to English or any other language. The court sought a status report and adjourned the hearing till October 13.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US