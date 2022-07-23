Tamil Nadu sends ₹74 crore worth rice, medicines to Sri Lanka

DMK MP K. Kanimozhi flags off ship from VOC Port

Essential goods, including rice, milk powder and medicines all valued at ₹74 crore, was dispatched to Sri Lanka from the VOC Port here by Lok Sabha MP K. Kanimozhi on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu had already sent essential commodities worth about ₹100 crore to Sri Lanka twice. The DMK, she said, followed the ideals of Periyar and it was a spontaneous decision of the government to help the needy people without any expectations.

The State government had in the first instalment dispatched goods worth ₹33 crore from the Kamaraj Port in Chennai and commodities including rice, medicines and milk powder valued at ₹67 crore were sent from Thoothukudi Port in the next consignment.

“Today, it is heartening to send another consignment to the people in the island nation,” she said.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Kanimozhi said the goods might be of immense help to the people, who were struggling to make both ends meet. “ I hope the leaders in Sri Lanka would bring back normalcy soon and ensure that people lived in a peaceful environment.”

The port officials said that 16,356 metric tonnes of rice, 201 tonnes of milk powder and 39 tonnes of medicines were being sent to Sri Lanka.

Ministers P. Geetha Jeevan, Anitha Radhakrishnan, K.S. Mastan and R. Sakkarapani, Thoothukudi District Collector K.Senthil Raj and senior officials from the VOC Port and others were present on the occasion.