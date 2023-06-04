ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Sanskrit College entrance exam: Madurai boy tops in English paper

June 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Raja Bhattar, head of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya presenting an award to R. Ratnagirish in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sri R. Ratnagirish, a student of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya, a Vedapadasalai run by Siva Sri Raja Bhattar in Thiruparankundram here has scored first mark in English paper in the entrance examination held for Tamil Nadu Sanskrit College in the State.

Presenting an award to the topper, the teachers at the Vedapadasalai said that Ratnagirish had secured 98 marks in English and stood first in Tamil Nadu. Apart from Sanskrit, students have English and Tamil papers as well.

A total of 98 out of 120 students in TN had appeared in the entrance examination for which the syllabus is available online and aspirants qualifying in the exam shall pursue “Prak Shiromani,” a course recognised by the Tamil Nadu government, the teachers said.

