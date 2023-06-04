HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Sanskrit College entrance exam: Madurai boy tops in English paper

June 04, 2023 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Raja Bhattar, head of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya presenting an award to R. Ratnagirish in Madurai on Sunday.

Raja Bhattar, head of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya presenting an award to R. Ratnagirish in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Sri R. Ratnagirish, a student of Sri Skandaguru Vidyalaya, a Vedapadasalai run by Siva Sri Raja Bhattar in Thiruparankundram here has scored first mark in English paper in the entrance examination held for Tamil Nadu Sanskrit College in the State.

Presenting an award to the topper, the teachers at the Vedapadasalai said that Ratnagirish had secured 98 marks in English and stood first in Tamil Nadu. Apart from Sanskrit, students have English and Tamil papers as well.

A total of 98 out of 120 students in TN had appeared in the entrance examination for which the syllabus is available online and aspirants qualifying in the exam shall pursue “Prak Shiromani,” a course recognised by the Tamil Nadu government, the teachers said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.