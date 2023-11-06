HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation workers begin indefinite strike

November 06, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The workers, affiliated to the CITU labour union in the Tamil Nadu Salt Corporation at Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district, have commenced their indefinite strike demanding the State government to give them 20% bonus on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, CITU general secretary Vadivel, district secretary M Sivaji and others said that the government had announced 10 % bonus to the salt workers. This is not fair and the workers would not rest until their genuine demand was agreed upon by the government.

They said that when other public sector undertakings such as Tangedco, Transport Corporation and among others received 20 % bonus, the salt workers too were eligible for the same treatment.

The workers would resort to road blockade stir, hoist black flags and other agitations in the coming days and hoped the government considered their appeal without delay.

About 200 workers were at the protest venue.

