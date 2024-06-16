ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association to celebrate diamond jubilee in Chennai on August 2 and 3

Published - June 16, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association (TNROA) has planned to celebrate its diamond jubilee in Chennai on August 2 and 3.

Association State president M.P. Murugaiyan on Sunday said a resolution was passed at the central executive committee meeting held in Tirupathur district on Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior Ministers and key officials from the Revenue department would be invited.

The members said July 1 shall be celebrated as Revenue Department Day every year as the date denoted the beginning of the fasli year.

The meeting also resolved to plant 60,000 saplings across Tamil Nadu to mark the diamond jubilee and to rope in over 10,000 of its members to take part in the two-day celebrations in Chennai. The members urged the State government to fill vacancies of office assistant posts, which had not been filled over the last three years.

The members pointed out that though the government had agreed in principle to implement their demands, they were still not given shape through a G.O. The meeting hoped that the government would execute it by June 30. Only when an order was passed, the issue gets resolved fully.

There were also other resolutions passed unanimously in the meeting, which included a proposal to bring in other employees associations such as VAO association, among others, under an umbrella network and name it as Revenue Employees Federation.

The members congratulated the ruling party for its landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and wished the DMK government kept its promise to its employees and teachers organisations.

