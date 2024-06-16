GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers Association to celebrate diamond jubilee in Chennai on August 2 and 3

Published - June 16, 2024 07:17 pm IST - MADURAI

Srikrishna L 2193

The Tamil Nadu Revenue Officers’ Association (TNROA) has planned to celebrate its diamond jubilee in Chennai on August 2 and 3.

Association State president M.P. Murugaiyan on Sunday said a resolution was passed at the central executive committee meeting held in Tirupathur district on Saturday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, senior Ministers and key officials from the Revenue department would be invited.

The members said July 1 shall be celebrated as Revenue Department Day every year as the date denoted the beginning of the fasli year.

The meeting also resolved to plant 60,000 saplings across Tamil Nadu to mark the diamond jubilee and to rope in over 10,000 of its members to take part in the two-day celebrations in Chennai. The members urged the State government to fill vacancies of office assistant posts, which had not been filled over the last three years.

The members pointed out that though the government had agreed in principle to implement their demands, they were still not given shape through a G.O. The meeting hoped that the government would execute it by June 30. Only when an order was passed, the issue gets resolved fully.

There were also other resolutions passed unanimously in the meeting, which included a proposal to bring in other employees associations such as VAO association, among others, under an umbrella network and name it as Revenue Employees Federation.

The members congratulated the ruling party for its landslide victory in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections and wished the DMK government kept its promise to its employees and teachers organisations.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.