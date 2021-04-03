‘Tamil Nadu received more funds only after BJP came to power’

BJP national president J. P. Nadda at an election campaign in Karaikudi on Saturday.

KARAIKUDI

03 April 2021

Only after the BJP came to power in Centre, States like Tamil Nadu received more funds and projects, said the party’s national president J.P. Nadda here on Saturday.

Speaking at an election rally here, seeking support for the party candidate H. Raja, he said that be it railways or four-lane road projects, building infrastructural facilities for ports, the Centre gave its approval without delay.

Only in the last five to seven years, Tamil Nadu had been witnessing robust growth on the industrial and economic front. The defence corridor programme was not only innovative, but would also get indigenous products for the Indian Army.

The Congress brought a bad image to the government because of corruption and maladministration. “I challenge the opposition parties to find a single corruption case against the Centre or the Prime Minister,” he said.

The country was heading for a new high on many spheres. The Union budget focussed on agriculture and women empowerment. The combination of AIADMK and the BJP would only bring in more such welfare and development schemes to the State, Mr. Nadda said.

The country was safe in the hands of Mr. Modi and for continuing the good works, the AIADMK should be given a thumping majority in the Assembly election. The DMK, he charged, was anti-people which was the reason why it could not come to power since 2011. Now, the party, in a bid to grab power, indulged in all sorts of misleading acts.

The anti-Hindu sentiments had caused ripples among the DMK that the party president M.K. Stalin suddenly turned soft and was moving with ‘Vel’ (spear) after the BJP took it against the Karuppar Kootam, which criticised the kandashasti kavacham.

The BJP-AIADMK combine would work for the development of Tamil Nadu, he said and appealed to the electorate to vote for its candidates and ensure Edappadi K Palaniswami continued to be the Chief Minister.