May 26, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Tamil Nadu Government, by sincerely executing the Union Government-funded Jal Jeevan Scheme for providing drinking water to the population living in hitherto uncovered areas, has taken the State to the number one position in the country for scrupulously implementing the programme, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru has said.

Speaking to reporters at Radhapuram on Friday after laying the foundation stone for the ₹608 crore drinking water project for supplying drinking water to over 1 lakh population in 360 villages in Radhapuram Assembly constituency and another 471 villages in Nanguneri, Cheranmahadevi and Kalakkad panchayat unions, Mr. Nehru said Tamil Nadu, which stood 26th in the all-India ranking in drinking water supply had bagged the first position as it was sincerely implementing the Centre-funded Jal Jeevan Schemes in the past two years.

After giving permission for giving drinking water connections across Tamil Nadu on an outlay of ₹30,000 crore under Jal Jeevan Drinking Water Scheme, work had been completed for ₹14,000 crore and the State Government was waiting for permission and funds from the Union Government for taking forward the remaining portion of the scheme.

“Since we’re executing the Jal Jeevan Scheme well ahead of the schedule, Tamil Nadu, which once stood at the 26th place in the country, has moved-up to bag the first rank,” Mr. Nehru said in apparent indirect reply to a few BJP leaders from Tamil Nadu, who had accused the State Government of giving fake statistics regarding the implementation of Jal Jeevan Scheme.

When asked about the uncontrolled influx of domestic and industrial sewage into the Tamirabharani river along its 123 Km-long watercourse from Papanasam to Punnaikaayal, the Minister said underground drainage scheme was being introduced in urban areas including Tirunelveli Corporation, which would be extended to the municipalities and the town panchayats situated close to the perennial river.

Moreover, steps had been taken to extend the underground drainage scheme to the rural local bodies along the Tamirabharani watercourse, which would provide effective solution to this serious issue, Mr. Nehru said.

On the recent collapse of the shades over the gallery of VOC Stadium in Palayamkottai, Mr. Nehru said there could be “some fault” in the quality of construction of the gallery and hence those who were responsible for the “error” would be taken to task.

“When the glass panels in the newly built terminal of Chennai Airport on an outlay of ₹ 5,000 crore crashed 126 times, you people didn’t raise any question about that,” Mr. Nehru said in lighter vein.

The Minister also handed over credit linkage worth ₹1 crore to the self-help groups.