Tamil Nadu Public Accounts Committee members check quality of food at govt boys’ hostel in Theni

January 21, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - THENI

Visiting the Kallar Reclamation School and the boys hostel at Muthanampatti in Theni district, the Tamil Nadu Public Accounts Committee members led by its chairman Congress MLA K. Selvaperunthagai checked the quality of the food being served to the residents here on Friday.

Theni Collector K. V. Muralidharan and other senior officers accompanied the committee members.

The MLAs tasted the food at the hostel and interacted with the boys about the facilities being provided to them. Later, they went to Theni Government Medical College and Hospital, where they inspected the infrastructural facilities provided in the Geriatric Ward. They also spoke with the in-patients undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Later, they held a review meeting at the Collectorate in which the chairman spoke about the traditions followed by the TN Legislative Assembly in carrying out such inspections across all the districts in the State from time immemorial. The MLAs in each committee in the Assembly were entrusted with different tasks and roles.

The Assembly members were accountable not only for audit of spending public money, but also responsible for providing welfare assistance to the needy people. This would become a real success only when the benefits reached the masses for which, Mr Selvaperunthagai said that the role of officials was very important.

The committee members also visited the Horticultural College at Periyakulam and took stock of the innovative programmes launched for the benefit of the farmers.