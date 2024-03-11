Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Bank employees stage demo

March 11, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Members of Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Banks staged demonstration here on Monday pressing various demands including new pay scale.

The protestors said the government, despite repeated representations and protests, was not keen on resolving the problems of 30,000-odd workers affiliated to 4,500 Tamil Nadu Primary Cooperative Bank branches. The government should announce “acceptable pay scale” for the workers of city and the primary cooperative thrift societies.

Since the newly appointed workers are serving for the measly monthly salary of ₹6,250, they should be placed either in their native place or in a branch closer to their native place.

While some of the workers are given promotions within 6 years to become the secretary of the branch, a few others retire as workers due to the opaque policy being followed by the government in giving promotions. So, the workers should be given equal opportunity.

The disciplinary action taken against a few secretaries for not getting ‘adangal’ for giving loans should be withdrawn as there is no specific condition, norm or circular that the secretaries should get the ‘adangal’ for giving loans.

The workers of primary cooperative banks should not be involved in issuing tokens, free sarees, dhotis distribution and other works which were the duties of the Department of Revenue. The workers should not be compelled to receive stocks of the poor quality products and sell the same to the public.

Since the purchase of lorries, cargo vehicles, tractors, drones etc. are causing huge loss to the cooperative banks as these products are irrelevant to the banks and the thrift societies, the government should stop this scheme, they said.

In the demonstration held at Vannarpet, district president Ganapathi Maharajan presided over the agitation.

Similar agitations were organized in Thoothukudi, Tenkasi and Kanniyakumari districts also.