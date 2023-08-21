Tamil Nadu police working hard to evict VCK from DMK-led combine, says Thirumavalavan

August 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The caste fanatics in Tamil Nadu police, who are taking every step possible to isolate the Scheduled Caste people from civil society, are meticulously executing their plan of evicting the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi from the ruling DMK-led alliance, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Monday.

Addressing a demonstration held here to condemn the murderous attack on a Scheduled Caste boy and his younger sister at Nanguneri in the district on August 9, Mr. Thirumavalavan said casteism, which had permeated the State police, had transformed a section of the force, including officers, into caste fanatics. They were working overtime against the Scheduled Caste people and taking every step possible to sideline them from civil society.

More importantly, the caste fanatics were working to crush the VCK and meticulously planning to evict the party from the DMK-led alliance.

Recalling the attack, he said three armed teenagers could daringly enter a colony comprising residents of a particular caste, attack the boy and his sister and escape unhurt. “Since the attackers firmly believe that the law of the land could not punish them as the law-enforcers would save them, they are indulging in such daring acts and similar attacks continue. Hence, the panicked and unsafe Scheduled Caste people, in search of protection and dignified life, are embracing other religions.”

The VCK leader said the RSS and the BJP, while spreading casteism in schools and colleges, had successfully divided the SC leaders such as Puthiya Thamizhagam’s K. Krishnasamy, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s B. John Pandian and Aathi Thamizhar Katchi’s Athiyamaan, who could not share a common dais due to the venomous campaign of the two outfits upholding Sanatana Dharma.

Referring to actor Rajinikanth falling at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the VCK chief said the actor, through his behaviour, had showcased who he was. “The cat is out of the bag. The Tamils hold you in high esteem, but you have shown your real colour. India should be saved from opinion-makers like Mr. Rajinikanth.”

State president of Social Democratic Party of India Nellai Mubarak participated in the demonstration.

