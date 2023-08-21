HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu police working hard to evict VCK from DMK-led combine, says Thirumavalavan

August 21, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan at a demonstration held at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district on Monday.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan at a demonstration held at Palayamkottai in Tirunelveli district on Monday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

The caste fanatics in Tamil Nadu police, who are taking every step possible to isolate the Scheduled Caste people from civil society, are meticulously executing their plan of evicting the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi from the ruling DMK-led alliance, VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan said here on Monday.

 Addressing a demonstration held here to condemn the murderous attack on a Scheduled Caste boy and his younger sister at Nanguneri in the district on August 9, Mr. Thirumavalavan said casteism, which had permeated the State police, had transformed a section of the force, including officers, into caste fanatics. They were working overtime against the Scheduled Caste people and taking every step possible to sideline them from civil society.

 More importantly, the caste fanatics were working to crush the VCK and meticulously planning to evict the party from the DMK-led alliance.

 Recalling the attack, he said three armed teenagers could daringly enter a colony comprising residents of a particular caste, attack the boy and his sister and escape unhurt.  “Since the attackers firmly believe that the law of the land could not punish them as the law-enforcers would save them, they are indulging in such daring acts and similar attacks continue. Hence, the panicked and unsafe Scheduled Caste people, in search of protection and dignified life, are embracing other religions.”

 The VCK leader said the RSS and the BJP, while spreading casteism in schools and colleges, had successfully divided the SC leaders such as Puthiya Thamizhagam’s K. Krishnasamy, Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’s B. John Pandian and Aathi Thamizhar Katchi’s Athiyamaan, who could not share a common dais due to the venomous campaign of the two outfits upholding Sanatana Dharma.

 Referring to actor Rajinikanth falling at the feet of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the VCK chief said the actor, through his behaviour, had showcased who he was. “The cat is out of the bag. The Tamils hold you in high esteem, but you have shown your real colour. India should be saved from opinion-makers like Mr. Rajinikanth.”

 State president of Social Democratic Party of India Nellai Mubarak participated in the demonstration.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.