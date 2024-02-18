Tamil Nadu police only force to allot funds for treating mental illness: DGP

February 18, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Madurai

Tamil Nadu State Police is the only police force in the country to allocate funds for providing mental and psychological treatment for police personnel, said Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal in Madurai on Sunday..

Inaugurating Maghizhchi, a mental well-being programme for police personnel and their families in southern districts and Madurai and Tirunelveli city police in association with M.S. Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Mr. Jiwal said that reimbursement claims for treatment of de-addiction were allowed by the police department as per the Government Order. “No other State police department has such a programme.”

After the programme was launched, the question of what next arose and the result was Maghizhchi, which aimed at providing treatment to police personnel who were addicted to alcohol and suffered from mental depression. “We identified some 1,000 police personnel suffering from mental depression, but only fewer numbers turned up for treatment, as it was not forced upon them and they had to volunteer,” he said.

However, the success of the programme lay in the fact that even if those few who underwent the treatment got 100% results.

When the police officials realised that police personnel from across the State and their families wanted the treatment, it was decided to expand. Though counselling could fetch good results, some required outreach programmes for which centres were required.

For the new programme, the Government allotted ₹10 lakh for a month and the project would be taken up for six months. “Based on its success, it would be taken to the Government for making it a permanent programme,” Mr. Jiwal said.

Inspector General of Police, Police Welfare, Najmul Hoda said that mental illness has been recognised on par with physical diseases like cardiac arrest, accident and sugeries.

“Under the Tamil Nadu Police Benovalent Fund, relief could be given for treament for mental depression, pyschological illness and pschiatric treatment,” he added.

Madurai Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said the officials realised police personnel had mental depression due to various reasons such as work burden or family troubles and that made to expand the programme to other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Inspector General of Police (South Zone), N. Kannan, said that happiness being the result of state of mind, he said training to keep the mind balanced was important.

Depression was found more among the police due to organisational injustice, hardship in work and due to facing negativity in work daily. Those suffering from mental illness should not hesitate to get treatment and police officials need to ensure that those with mental depression did not suffer any stigma., he said.

Founder of M.S. Chellamuthu Trust C. Ramasubramanian said that mental illness would not only adversely impact the suffering individual, but also the family and society.

Senior police officers from southern districts participated in the programme.

