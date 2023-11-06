Tamil Nadu must bring an Act to protect rights of self-financing college employees, says MP

November 06, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Madurai

“Akin to the Kerala government’s Self-Financing College Teaching and Non-teaching Employees Act, the Tamil Nadu government should also pass an Act to protect the rights of employees of self-financing colleges,” said Su. Venkatesan, MP.

Speaking at a conference organised by Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) in Madurai Kamaraj University on Sunday, Mr. Venkatesan said that having a legal protection would solve half of their problems. He assured to impress the State government to bring such an Act.

MUTA president A. T. Senthamarai Kannan remembered his early days as a professor in a self-financing college when he was paid very less. “It is disheartening to see the situation continuing without any change for the better,” he said.

Only with the involvement of civil societies en masse, the sufferings of self-financing college employees would change. To this effect, a conference must be conducted to reach out to the public, said M. Nagarajan, general secretary. Moreover, some of the long-pending demands such as payment of basic salary recommended by University Grants Commission (UGC) should be raised at the conference, he added.

Other demands like setting up a tribunal in Tamil Nadu to deal with teachers’ appeals and grievances were also discussed at the conference.