HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Tamil Nadu must bring an Act to protect rights of self-financing college employees, says MP

November 06, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Madurai 

The Hindu Bureau

“Akin to the Kerala government’s Self-Financing College Teaching and Non-teaching Employees Act, the Tamil Nadu government should also pass an Act to protect the rights of employees of self-financing colleges,” said Su. Venkatesan, MP. 

Speaking at a conference organised by Madurai Kamaraj, Manonmaniam Sundaranar, Mother Teresa and Alagappa University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) in Madurai Kamaraj University on Sunday, Mr. Venkatesan said that having a legal protection would solve half of their problems. He assured to impress the State government to bring such an Act.  

MUTA president A. T. Senthamarai Kannan remembered his early days as a professor in a self-financing college when he was paid very less.  “It is disheartening to see the situation continuing without any change for the better,” he said. 

Only with the involvement of civil societies en masse, the sufferings of self-financing college employees would change.  To this effect, a conference must be conducted to reach out to the public, said M. Nagarajan, general secretary.  Moreover, some of the long-pending demands such as payment of basic salary recommended by University Grants Commission (UGC) should be raised at the conference, he added. 

Other demands like setting up a tribunal in Tamil Nadu to deal with teachers’ appeals and grievances were also discussed at the conference.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.