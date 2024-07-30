Tamil Nadu MPs to flag fishermen issues with Centre, CM assures fishermen delegation

All the MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would certainly raise the issues concerning the fishermen with the Union government and ensure that their livelihood was unaffected. This assurance was given by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to a delegation of fishermen from Rameswaram, who met him in Chennai two days ago.

Speaking to media persons at the Deputy Director (Fisheries) office here on Tuesday, fishermen leader P.R. Sesu Raja said that the CM had immediately enhanced certain financial demands placed before him.

For instance, the families of fishermen, who languished in the prisons in Sri Lanka, were getting ₹ 250 per day. Upon a request, the CM had increased it to ₹ 350 per day.

Likewise, he had also promised to look into a few other demands, Mr Sesu Raja said and appealed to the Union government to support them by retrieving the impounded boats.

“In the last 11 years of the Union government’s rule, they have only brought back the arrested fishermen from Sri Lankan prisons, while the mechanised boats were not retrieved....” he said.

The Union government should also solve the Katchatheevu issue by holding talks with Sri Lanka at the highest level. Even after 1974, when the island was given to Sri Lanka, the traditional fishermen were fishing in Katchatheevu till 1983. The Centre should not remain a mute spectator and instead get into the action which would bring peace and confidence to the fisherfolk in this part of Tamil Nadu.

Country Boat Fishermen Association leader Rayappan said that the Sri Lankan Navy personnel had not even spared the country boat fishermen. The recent arrest of over 25 fishermen from Rameswaram and their country boats had come as a shock to them.

“We hardly engaged in fishing around five to seven nautical miles and the arrest showed the heightened insecurity to us,” he claimed.

The DMK MLA Muthuramalingam, who had accompanied the fishermen delegation to Chennai, said that the TN MPs would flag the issue with the Union government and hoped the issues would be sorted out amicably with the large presence of 40 MPs from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.