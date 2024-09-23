Tamil Nadu Livelihood Programme workers seek pay hike

Workers of Tamil Nadu Livelihood Programme staged dharna in front of the Collectorate and submitted petition to District Collector K. Elambahavath on Monday seeking salary hike and job security.

The protestors said their long-pending demand of salary hike should be accepted and implemented without further delay. The “overburdened” workers of Tamil Nadu Livelihood Programme should not be assigned with the work of other government departments. Besides ensuring ‘job security’ and fixing working hours between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., the government should give compensation to the workers who died in harness. \

The workers should not compelled to work on holidays, they said.

A group of fishermen affiliated to Thooya Aavi Country Boat Owners’ Association from Vembar said 300 families were involved in catching squid with hooks as it would not affect marine wealth. However, a few fishermen were catching fish through unlawful means and using banned cylinders.

“Besides destroying the marine wealth, this illegal fishing practice also affects the fishing of the fishermen using traditional hooks for catching squids. Since this practice will cause law and order issues, the district administration should strictly enforce the ban on this fishing practise,” said S. Jayabalan, president of the Association.

A group of residents from E. Kazhugaasalapuram under Eppothumvendraan panchayat submitted a petition seeking action against the encroachers who have illegally occupied 83 cents of burial ground land after removing the fence.

A group of Samaththuva Makkal Kazhagam members, led by its district secretary P.M. Arputharaj submitted a petition seeking immediate steps by the Central and the State Governments to ensure the release of 2 mechanised boats from Tharuvaikulam and the 22 fishermen from Sri Lanka.

A group of farmers submitted a petition complaining illegal lifting of soil from the Kadambakulam after getting passes under the ‘free clay for agricultural purposes’. Since the clay being lifted from Kadambakulam is being used for making bricks, the district administration should take steps to curb this illegal practice, the petitioners said.

