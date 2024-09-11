T.N. leaders pay homage to Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on his 67th death anniversary

Paying tribute to late freedom fighter Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran on his 67th death anniversary, leaders from various political parties in Tamil Nadu took a pledge to spread social justice and equality at his memorial in Paramakudi in Ramanathapuram on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

Tamil Nadu Sports Development and Youth Welfare Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, accompanied by senior State ministers P. Moorthy, K.R. Periakaruppan, and others, placed a wreath at his memorial and offered their respects.

The family members of Tyagi, including his daughter Sundari Prabha Rani, paid homage to the leader and thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for agreeing to build a manimandapam in his honour.

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam visited the memorial with his supporters and offered his respects. Speaking to the media, he said Tyagi Immanuel Sekaran fought against British rule and was a vociferous player for social justice and equality.

AIADMK leader and MLA R.B. Udayakumar also visited the memorial. Speaking to the media, he said the AIADMK had been instrumental in giving due rights to the oppressed community in Tamil Nadu during Edappadi K Palaniswami’s regime.

TNCC leader slams Ramnad police

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president Selvaperunthagai, who came to the memorial with party MLAs and MPs, told mediapersons that the Ramanathapuram police failed to provide security to the leaders.

Denying the allegation, police officers on bandobust duty near the memorial told reporters that the Congress leaders, who had arrived at the venue, were told to wait for some time, as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionaries were given time to offer their respects at the memorial.

In a bid to ensure that there was no overcrowding, the police asked the Congress leaders to wait and there was no other issue, they maintained.

The MDMK functionaries, led by Madurai MLA Pudur Boominathan, Naam Tamilar Katchi state coordinator Seeman, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakaran, DMDK leader Vijaya Prabakaran, and others were also present at the memorial.

Clash erupts

At the end of the guru puja for Tyagi Immanuvel Sekaran, a clash allegedly erupted between cadres of the Devendrar Panpattu Kazhagam and Puthiya Tamilagam. The police resorted to mild lathi charge to break up the fight.

The clash ensued reportedly due to overcrowding at the memorial. The groups allegedly hurled plastic chairs at each other and exchanged blows as well.

