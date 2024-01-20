GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act will destroy farmers’ lives’

January 20, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MADURAI  

The Hindu Bureau

The DMK government through its Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act would by all means destroy farmers’ livelihood, said farmers’ leader P.R. Pandian.  

Heading a consultative meeting organised by the Samyukt Kisan March (SKM), a farmers’ movement, in Madurai on Saturday, Mr. Pandian said the government had overstepped its limit by booking the farmers under Goondas Act for protesting against the government for acquiring their land to be handed over to the corporate projects  

He alleged that the State government and the insurance companies were denying payment of the insurance amount to the farmers under the crop protection scheme citing various reasons.

“Farmers who have lost all their produce and farmlands in the recent rains have been denied insurance and compensation by the government,” he said.  

Further, the farmers announced that they would stage a Statewide protest in Tiruchi on January 29 demanding the revoking of the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation Act. 

Subsequently, on February 13, farmers from Tamil Nadu would be joining the nationwide farmers’ protest organised by SKM in New Delhi, said Mr. Pandian.

