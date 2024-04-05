GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Tamil Nadu is Periyar’s land and BJP’s religion game won’t work here, says Congress leader Peter Alphonse

April 05, 2024 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI  

The Hindu Bureau
Chairman of State Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse at an election campaign in Thoothukudi on Friday.

Chairman of State Minorities Commission S. Peter Alphonse at an election campaign in Thoothukudi on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAJESH N

“Tamil Nadu is Periyar’s land and BJP cannot play the same religion and caste game here to win over the people,” said Congress leader S. Peter Alphonse.  

Campaigning for Thoothukudi DMK candidate Kanimozhi here on Friday, he said, “BJP to polarize people, portray Muslims as the enemy who were being a hindrance for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.” 

“They think the same can be done in Tamil Nadu without realising that the people here always believed in unity in diversity,” Mr. Alphonse said.  

Other than ruling and dividing people based on caste and religion what else did the BJP government do in the previous terms, he asked.  

“The only success of BJP is increasing the price of petrol and diesel to ₹100 and ₹90 despite the fact that crude oil which was being sold at 130 dollars in 2014 is now only ₹70,” he noted.  

Not only this, prices of other essentials like gas cylinder and groceries have also skyrocketed making it unbearable for common man, he said. 

Noting Congress’ election manifesto of discount in education loans, he said, “BJP government can only waive the loan amount of ₹18 lakh crore for millionaires and billionaires”. 

While Congress was ruling, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had launched some revolutionary programmes like Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Right to Food, Right to Education and many others, he said. 

Further, he said, if INDIA pact won the upcoming election, all the women in the county would receive ₹1 lakh every year. “People who criticise the DMK government’s ₹1,000 for women scheme, do not know about the great change it is creating in the ground level,” he added.  

“Most of the surveys conducted for 2024 Lok Sabha election said that the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency would be won by Kanimozhi of DMK this time too. This shows the amount of work carried out by her in her five-year term,” he added.  

