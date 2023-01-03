Tamil Nadu is one of the most compliant State in the country as far as taxes are concerned

January 03, 2023 11:19 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Tamil Nadu is one of the most compliant States in the country as far as taxes are concerned. When compared to other States, there is less number of tax evasions in Tamil Nadu, according to Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, R. Ravichandran.

Mr. Ravichandran was speaking at ‘Corporate Connect,’ a programme organised by the Income Tax Department here on Tuesday.

He said that there was less number of tax evasions in the State as there were competent people who were manning organisations. The compliant culture was part of the ingrained system like contribution towards charity and compliance with the duties.

However, he said there were certain areas of concern like that of the problem of corruption. Without elaborating on the issue, he said that nothing much could be done unless political or executive system changed the way of functioning.

He said that the growth rate of the tax collection in Tamil Nadu was higher than the national average. The growth rate of Tamil Nadu stood at 28%. Growth of Tamil Nadu and the tax collection were the third largest in the country at present. The position shifts between second and third. The economy was doing well that is why there had been a good rate of tax collection, he said.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, M. Rathinasamy, said that for a strong and effective government, strong finance is a must. Such is the importance of good revenue as the government was performing many sovereign functions. Nearly 45 % of tax is collected through the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS). The scope has expanded as it is a smooth way of collecting tax. So is the case with Tax Collected at Source (TCS), he said.

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, Seema Raj, explained the provisions of the Income Tax Act. Additional Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Range, Madurai, S. Micheal Jerald, welcomed the gathering. Assistant Commissioner of Income Tax, TDS Range, Madurai, K.R. Sathish Bapu, proposed a vote of thanks.

Commissioner of Income Tax (TDS), Coimbatore, Eyas Ahamed, made a presentation on TDS compliance and Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions), Chennai, K. Ravi Ramachandran, made a presentation on the taxation issues concerning trust and corporate social responsibility. Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, Madurai, U. Anjaneyulu, was present.

Later addressing media persons at the Income Tax Office, Mr. Ravichandran said that the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region had collected 70 % of the tax collection target of ₹ 1.08 lakh crore for the current financial year. As far as Madurai region was concerned, of the target of ₹ 4,000 crore, ₹ 2,100 crore tax was collected.

The aim for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region was to achieve a target of ₹ 1.25 lakh crore which would be the highest target ever achieved. Last financial year, ₹ 1 lakh crore target was achieved for the first time, he said.

Further, he said that there were about 67 lakh taxpayers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry region. In Madurai region, there were about 9 lakh taxpayers which had increased by a lakh in the last one year. Grievances of the taxpayers would be redressed as expeditiously as possible and action would be taken against tax defaulters, he said.

A meeting was also held with the top taxpayers of the Madurai region.