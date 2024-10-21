Tamil Nadu is closely watched by many States for its welfare programmes, says Udayanidhi Stalin

Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that Tamil Nadu was a front runner in many spheres and stood as a role model to other States in implementation of welfare programmes.

Speaking at a party functionary’s wedding at Natham in Dindigul district, he said the ₹1,000 Kalaingnar Magalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT) was a run away success and many States closely watched its implementation. “We are at present giving monthly financial assistance to 1.16 crore women. Soon, those who were left out would be included.”

Praising the people of Dindigul for overwhelmingly voting for the DMK front, he said the party and the government would always be thankful and respect their sentiments. When the government was doing its best to the needy, some people were unable to stomach its popularity.

On the recent Tamizhthai Vaazthu row, Mr. Udayanidhi, without naming the Governor, said some people were bent upon bringing disrepute to the government and trying to delete the word Dravidam. “As long as the last DMK cadre is alive and the Tamils are around, attempts to abolish or erase Tamil will never happen. This is the land of Periyar and Anna. Stalwarts such as Kalaignar toiled for social justice and equality. The DMK will continue the legacy and keep the flag flying high.”

The DMK leader said was dragged to court by political opponents. “Many people suggested that I apologise for the utterances, but being the grandson of Kalaignar Karunanidhi, I will not be cowed down by false threats. Hence, I told my well-wishers that I will face the battle in the courts and emerge clean,” he added.

Under no circumstances, the Dravida model government would allow imposition in any form and the secular parties would fight tooth and nail against Hindi imposition. Ignorant about the struggle and sacrifices of the stalwarts, some people thought that they could delete Tamil and Dravidam through the back door. “This will not happen even in the wildest of their dreams,” he said.

State Ministers I. Periasami and R. Sakkarapani, MLA I.P. Senthil Kumar, MP R. Sachidanandam and senior party functionaries attended the wedding. Former MLA Andi Ambalam welcomed the gathering. Later, Mr. Udayanidhi opened Kalaignar library in Natham.