‘Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in public health services’

December 07, 2023 11:05 pm | Updated 11:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Listing out the various schemes and programmes being implemented for the welfare of the public in the State, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said that Tamil Nadu was a pioneer in public health services.

He was speaking at the inauguration of the three-day annual International Public Health Conference ‘DPHICON 2023’, in Madurai on Thursday. The theme of the conference was ‘Public Health-The Future’.

Participating in the event via video-conferencing, he said that he was unable to attend the event in Madurai in person due to Cyclone Michaung that had left Chennai reeling. He praised the employees of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH) for the services rendered by them, especially during the testing times like COVID-19 pandemic. He advised them not to get distracted by criticism and continue with the good work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi also attended the event via video-conferencing. He told the employees to create an awareness among the public about water borne diseases and the steps to be taken to prevent them. He said that adequate steps were being taken for dengue prevention and it should be ensured that the standard operating procedures were followed.

He pointed out that Tamil Nadu was doing well in maternal and child health care services when compared with the rest of the country. However, with regard to anaemia, particularly among girl children, he said that it needed to be tackled as it posed a huge challenge. Steps should be taken to control emerging and re-emerging diseases, he added.

Director of Public Health T. S. Selvavinayagam stressed on the need for local research. The main objective of the conference was to focus on local findings, the need to document it and scientifically prove it, he said.

Madurai Collector M. S. Sangeetha, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth, Corporation Commissioner L. Madhubalan, Deputy Director of Health Services P. Kumaragurubaran and other government officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.