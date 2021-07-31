Madurai

Tamil Nadu Hotel to get makeover in Kanniyakumari

The Tamil Nadu Hotel in Kanniyakumari is to be refurbished so as to attract domestic and international tourists, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Mathiventhan said steps had been taken to refurbish the Tamil Nadu Hotel in Kanniyakumari so as to attract domestic and international tourists to the hotel round the year. Moreover, adequate instructions had been given to the hotelofficials to serve delicious dishes close to the hearts of visitors besides ensuring cleanliness.

With the help of Department of Horticulture, ornamental plants would be planted around the hotel to add more colour.

Mr. Mathiventhan inspected Chinna Muttom beach along with District Tourism Officer Seetharaman.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 31, 2021 10:31:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/tamil-nadu-hotel-to-get-makeover-in-kanniyakumari/article35658090.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY