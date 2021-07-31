Tamil Nadu Hotel to get makeover in Kanniyakumari

The Tamil Nadu Hotel in Kanniyakumari is to be refurbished so as to attract domestic and international tourists, Minister for Tourism M. Mathiventhan said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Mathiventhan said steps had been taken to refurbish the Tamil Nadu Hotel in Kanniyakumari so as to attract domestic and international tourists to the hotel round the year. Moreover, adequate instructions had been given to the hotelofficials to serve delicious dishes close to the hearts of visitors besides ensuring cleanliness.

With the help of Department of Horticulture, ornamental plants would be planted around the hotel to add more colour.

Mr. Mathiventhan inspected Chinna Muttom beach along with District Tourism Officer Seetharaman.