Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurates tele-cobalt facility in Madurai

Madurai:

21 December 2021 14:50 IST

The new facility has come up at a cost of ₹3.10 crore. It will help in conventional and palliative care treatment for cancer patients.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated Equinox 80 digital tele-cobalt facility at the Regional Cancer Centre at Balarengapuram in Madurai, on December 21.

The RCC which has facilities for radiotherapy, medical oncology and surgical oncology has been serving patients from all over the southern districts with cost-effective cancer treatment, said Dr. Baskar, Professor and Head of Radiotheraphy.

Later, Mr. Subramanian inaugurated 10 waterbeds at the GRH which will prevent bedsores for bed-ridden patients. He also inaugurated a roof-top herbal garden at the GRH in the presence of its Dean, A. Rathinavel.

He inaugurated yoga sessions for pregnant mothers at the Urban Primary Health Centre at Sellur. “The yoga practice will help for normal deliveries for the pregnant women and also give them mental relaxation,” he said.

The Minister inspected a six-storey tower block under construction for GRH where 22 state-of-the-art operation theatre are coming up. When the ₹121-crore building would be inaugurated, the State government will provide all modern medical equipment worth ₹180 crore, the Minister said.

Mega vaccination on Sundays

The Minister said COVID mega vaccination camps that are being held on Saturdays will be held on Sundays (on December 26 and January 2, 2022) in view of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Paramedical courses merit list

The Minister also released the merit list for 19 paramedical degree courses - 2021-22 to fill up 2,276 seats in government colleges and 13,832 government quota seats in self-financing colleges, in Madurai on Tuesday.

A total of 64,900 had applied for the seats.

Details can be obtained www.tnhealth.tn.gov.in and www.tnmedicalselection.org

The counselling will begin on Wednesday for special category and followed by general category.